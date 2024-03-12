Watch CBS News
Two killed in Laurel triple shooting

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- Two people died in a triple shooting in Laurel overnight, the Laurel Police Department said Tuesday. 

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue, where they found two people shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to an area hospital, where they died, police said. 

A third person shot in the incident took themselves to the hospital, police said. 

No information about the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims was immediately available. No arrests have been announced. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092 or send an anonymous tip to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.  

