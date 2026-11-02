Port of Baltimore's deputy chief killed with wife in Halloween night crash in Harford County

A crash on Halloween night in Harford County killed the deputy executive director of the Port of Baltimore and his wife, the port authority confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Brian Miller, 61, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by his wife, Kimberly Anne Miller, 56, according to Maryland State Police (MSP). The crash also left the driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Matthew Thomson Howard Waylett, injured.

Miller was a Baltimore native who graduated from Loyola Blakefield High School before attending McDaniel College. His career spanned 26 years with the Maryland Port Authority (MPA), beginning in 2000. Miller held different positions within the MPA, said a statement from MPA's director of communications.

Kimberly Miller was driving a Volvo vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of a Volkswagen vehicle involved in the crash, 19-year-old Matthew Thomson Howard Waylett, of Monkton, Maryland, was injured and airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said just before 7:20 p.m., troopers from MSP's Bel Air barrack responded to the area of Jarrettsville Pike and Hess Road for a crash.

When police arrived on the scene, they determined the Volvo was headed east on Hess Road and the Volkswagen was driving southbound on Jarrettsville Pike when the two vehicles collided.

Investigators said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for more than three hours while officials from the Harford County Sheriff's Office and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDTA) investigated the scene.

The MSP crash team continues to lead the investigation and asks anyone with information about the crash to contact the Bel Air barrack at 410-879-2101.