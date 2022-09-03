Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- At approximately 9:30 Friday night county officers responded to calls of a reported shooting near Washington Ave and Liberty Road.
When officers arrived, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medial personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
