Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- At approximately 9:30 Friday night county officers responded to calls of a reported shooting near Washington Ave and Liberty Road.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medial personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.