Watch CBS News
Crime

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- At approximately 9:30 Friday night county officers responded to calls of a reported shooting near Washington Ave and Liberty Road.

 When officers arrived, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. 

Both were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medial personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

 Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 1:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.