Two hurt in shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Elmora Avenue.

Two males - a 23-year-old and one unidentified - had been shot. The 23-year-old is stable with a gunshot wound to his ankle. The unidentified male is in critical condition with a gunshot to his back, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

April 2, 2023

