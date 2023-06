BALTIMORE - Two people died in a house fire early Wednesday in Calvert County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Maurham Court in Huntingtown, Maryland.

#FatalFire UPDATE (6/7/23 @ 11:07 a.m.) - We can confirm this is a double fatality. This is a joint investigation with @CalvertSheriff . A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with K9s Zorro & Sky, are actively investigating. The origin & cause are under investigation. https://t.co/qvuxF3dtyO — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) June 7, 2023

About eight hours later, fire officials said two people were killed in the fire.

The origin and cause of fire is under investigation.