Two dead, one injured in overnight North Baltimore shooting, police say

By Miyah Tucker

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- City Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured another in North Baltimore Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue around 12:57 a.m, according to a release.

After arriving, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a hospital where he pronounced dead. 

The release also states "A short time later, two additional shooting victims, a 31-year-old male and an unidentified male, arrived at local hospitals seeking treatment."  Despite receiving medical aid, the unidentified male was pronounced dead. The condition of the 31-year-old victim has not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

