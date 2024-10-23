Watch CBS News
Two dead, four injured in fiery crash on I-83 in Baltimore County

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE-- Two people died and four others were injured in a fiery crash on I-83 in Baltimore County on Wednesday.

Police said a pickup truck driver and a mobile crane operator were killed in a crash involving five vehicles in the area of York Road.

Maryland State Police said a pickup truck hauling a trailer traveling southbound on I-83 lost control, crossed over into the northbound lanes, and struck a mobile crane, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames. The initial crash then caused three additional vehicles to crash.

All lanes on northbound I-83 remain closed for the crash investigation. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

