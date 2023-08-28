Watch CBS News
Two dead after double shooting in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two men are dead after a shooting last week in West Baltimore.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. on August 24 to the 2200 block of West North Avenue after a Shot Spotter alert. 

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Darius Hill, and 26-year-old Myron White suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victims to local hospitals, where they later died. 

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

