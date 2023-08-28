Two dead after double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two men are dead after a shooting last week in West Baltimore.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. on August 24 to the 2200 block of West North Avenue after a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Darius Hill, and 26-year-old Myron White suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victims to local hospitals, where they later died.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.