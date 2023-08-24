Watch CBS News
Man killed, another critically injured in double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man died and another was critically injured from a shooting early Thursday in West Baltimore.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of West North Avenue.

Police said one of the men was taken to the hospital where he died. A 26-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 11:11 AM

