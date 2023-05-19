Two people charged for allegedly killing woman in Essex road rage incident

BALTIMORE -- Two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Essex earlier this month over what investigators believe was a road rage incident, Baltimore County Police said.

Rylan Harris, 29, and Darashea Gross, 28, are both charged with first-degree murder. Harris also faces assault and gun-related charges.

Officers responded around 4:58 p.m. on May 5 to the area where Route 702 connects with Marlyn Avenue for what was reported as a crash. There, they found 29-year-old Shalia Hendrix suffering from a single gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Hendrix was rushed to Bayview Medical Center, which is where she died.

Investigators later learned that Harris and Gross had been tailgating Hendrix and driving erratically.

Although investigators found no ballistic evidence at the scene, they were able to piece together evidence based on an interview with a female passenger who had been in Hendrix's car at the time of the shooting, according to charging documents.

That person described to investigators the events leading up to the shooting, noting that she and Hendrix had been traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway when she noticed that a silver or gray SUV with a temporary registration tag was tailgating them and driving erratically, per court records.

At one point, the vehicle passed Hendrix and the female passenger, which is when someone inside of it shot Hendrix, according to charging documents.

After they shot Hendrix, her car went into the woods, according to authorities.

Harris and Gross were arrested on May 17, police said. They both denied being in Baltimore County on the day of the shooting, even when confronted with video surveillance video and phone records containing data that showed where their phones were on that day, per court records.

They both admitted to being together in the same vehicle on the day of the shooting, though, according to charging documents.

They are currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.