Police identify victim in Essex shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police have identified the victim that died in an Essex shooting Friday evening. 

County police said around 4:58 p.m. they responded to the area where Route 702 connects with Marlyn Avenue.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Shalia Hendrix suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.  

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact 410-307-2020

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County iWATCH program.

May 8, 2023

