Two-Alarm fire engulfs multiple homes in South Baltimore, one person injured

BALTIMORE -- A two-alarm fire engulfed multiple vacant buildings in South Baltimore early Monday morning, leaving one person injured and four rowhomes damaged.

More than 60 firefighters and 14 units responded to Cedley Street around 2:30 a.m., according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Officials said the fire has since been brought under control.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries related to the fire. No other injuries have been reported.

A fire department spokesperson said that four units were completely engulfed in flames, with a possible fifth unit affected. The cause of the fire remains undetermined and is under investigation.

Firefighters continue to work on the backside of the houses where the fire spread. The incident commander described it as a "working fire" that required a two-alarm response.

Authorities have not released information about the extent of damage to the buildings or the condition of the injured person. The investigation is ongoing.