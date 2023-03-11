Two-alarm fire displaces Owings Mills residents

BALTIMORE -- Some Owings Mills residents are without a place to live after a two-alarm fire damaged their homes, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 9400 block of Manor Forge Way between Friday night and Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Three townhomes were damaged by the fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

There were no injuries, but an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, fire officials said.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.