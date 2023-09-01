Two-alarm fire damages Northwest Baltimore home

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a house near Hanlon Park on Thursday.

City firefighters learned of the burning blaze around 7 p.m., according to Baltimore City Fire Department PIO Kevin Cartwright.

Once there, they found heavy fire conditions behind a house, he said.

Firefighters fought the flames from inside the house until conditions became too dangerous for them, Cartwright said.

At that point, they exited the building.

Eventually, they were able to get the fire under control. No one was injured by the flames, according to Cartwright.