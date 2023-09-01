Watch CBS News
Two-alarm fire damages Northwest Baltimore home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a house near Hanlon Park on Thursday.

City firefighters learned of the burning blaze around 7 p.m., according to Baltimore City Fire Department PIO Kevin Cartwright.

Once there, they found heavy fire conditions behind a house, he said.

Firefighters fought the flames from inside the house until conditions became too dangerous for them, Cartwright said.

At that point, they exited the building.

Eventually, they were able to get the fire under control. No one was injured by the flames, according to Cartwright.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 31, 2023

