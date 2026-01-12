Tupac, Pete Alonso bobbleheads added to Baltimore Orioles' promotional schedule

The Baltimore Orioles added Tupac Shakur and Pete Alonso bobbleheads to their 2026 promotional schedule, the team announced.

The Tupac bobblehead giveaway will be on May 8 when the Orioles host the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore.

Tupac, a hip-hop icon, grew up in Baltimore and attended Dunbar High School, followed by the Baltimore School for the Arts, where he befriended actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

He went on to become a legend in the music industry before he died in 1996.

The Orioles will also give away a Pete Alonso bobblehead to 15,000 fans on August 22, when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

This offseason, the power-hitting Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles. Last year, he batted .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs with the New York Mets.

He is the Mets' all-time home run leader with 264 over seven seasons.

Here's a look at the Orioles' promotional schedule.