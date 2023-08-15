Tuesday heat restrictions to cause delays, impact MARC commuters

BALTIMORE -- Some MARC train passengers will experience delays during their commute home this evening due to heat restrictions, according to the Maryland Department of Transporation.

Railroad company CSX issued heat-related speed restrictions for the Camden Line and Brunswick Line for Tuesday, transportation officials said. CSX operates in Maryland and other states along the East Coast.

MARC passengers who use those lines could experience delays between 10 to 15 minutes, according to transportation officials.

The fewer stops the trains make, the more of a delay there will be given that trains operating at longer distances travel at a higher rate of speed, transportation officials said.

The Camden Line shuttles commuters to and from Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

The Brunswick Line takes passengers to and from parts of Maryland, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.