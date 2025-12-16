Trump says he'll deliver prime-time address to the nation on Wednesday

Washington — President Trump said he will deliver a prime-time address to the nation live from the White House on Wednesday night.

"My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST.," he wrote on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon. "I look forward to 'seeing' you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president will discuss his accomplishments since taking office in January and what he plans to do over the course of the next three years.

The White House and the president have been working to highlight his record to voters, heading into what's expected to be a tough midterm election year. Mr. Trump hit the road to deliver a speech in Pennsylvania last week, where he touted his economic policies. Vice President JD Vance was also in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the administration's agenda.

Mr. Trump's addresses to the nation this year have mostly come in the wake of violence. The president's last national address was aired by the White House on Nov. 26, after two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in Washington, D.C., not far from the White House. Mr. Trump was in Florida at the time.

The White House has also released taped Oval Office addresses, including on Sept. 10 after the killing of Charlie Kirk, and on Sept. 9 after the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He spoke before a joint session of Congress on March 4.

The president only delivered three live Oval Office addresses during his first term, none of them at the end of a calendar year.