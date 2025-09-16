Trump administration asks court to revoke permit for Ocean City wind project

The Trump administration has asked a federal judge to cancel a permit for a proposed wind farm off Ocean City, escalating a political and legal fight over offshore energy.

In a new court filing, the administration formally requested that the permit for U.S. Wind's project be vacated.

The administration had already signaled its intentions in August when it filed a motion to revoke the permit.

The move follows a Jan. 20 executive order from President Donald Trump directing agencies to review federally permitted wind projects and stop issuing new permits.

Energy company pushes back

U.S. Wind, the Maryland company leading the project, responded last week with a counterclaim filed in court.

The company alleged federal officials were pressured by politicians, including the president, his appointees, members of Congress, and opponents of offshore wind, to cancel renewable energy projects.

According to the company, the project calls for 114 turbines capable of generating up to two gigawatts of electricity, enough to power about 718,000 homes.

The project received approval in December 2024 to begin construction and became the 10th commercial-scale wind project approved in the United States.

Wind project faces opposition

The project has drawn challenges from Ocean City officials and business groups. In October 2024, city leaders and local businesses sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, arguing the turbines would harm the environment, tourism, and the fishing industry.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has raised concerns about the project's impact on the local watershed and warned that taxpayers could face what he called a "wind tax."

In July, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland and other leaders sent a letter to then-U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, urging close scrutiny of offshore wind projects because of their proximity to defense systems and critical infrastructure.

The project also suffered a financial setback in August, when the U.S. Department of Transportation withdrew $47 million in funding for a steel marshalling port at Sparrows Point that was expected to support turbine construction. Funding for the turbines themselves was not affected.