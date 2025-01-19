Watch CBS News
Baltimore police investigating 3 dead, 5 shot in separate incidents on Sunday

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are investigating after three people died and five people were shot in three separate incidents on Sunday.

Officers said a man died around 3:20 p.m. in a triple shooting in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Two other men were stable at the hospital.

On Sunday morning, two men were found shot in a vehicle in the 400 block of Washburn Avenue in South Baltimore. A 43-year-old man died at the hospital, according to police.

At 12:10 a.m., a 44-year-old man died after being taken to the hospital with signs of trauma, police say.

Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

7 homicides in 2025

Baltimore police say there was a 23% reduction in murders in 2024, which followed a nearly 20% reduction in 2023. The police department said non-fatal shootings were down 44% and the city saw a 74% reduction in youth gun violence victims. 

According to Baltimore's end-of-year crime report, police achieved clearance rates above the national average for major crimes, including homicides (68%), non-fatal shootings (44%), robbery (37%), and aggravated assaults (69%) in 2024.

"We have to acknowledge that we didn't just do that," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We far exceeded that now, two years in a row, and we can acknowledge that we can do even better. You don't hear any of us celebrating."

There have been seven homicides in Baltimore City in 2025.

