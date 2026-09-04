Large tree falls onto MTA bus in Reisterstown, 3 people transported to hospital

A large tree fell onto a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus in Reisterstown, injuring three people, the Baltimore County Fire Department said Friday.

Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street in Reisterstown at around 8 a.m. Friday morning, fire officials said in a post on Facebook.

"At least 3 patients are being evaluated and transported. Expect delays in the area," the post added.

No other details were immediately available.