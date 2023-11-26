Travelers at busy BWI Airport return from holiday destination with few issues

BALTIMORE - Airports and roadways are filled with travelers on Sunday return from their holiday destinations.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Inside BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, there were long lines. However, people told WJZ that traveling wasn't too bad.

"I think it was more crowded than Thursday," traveler Kiuk Kim said.

TSA told WJZ they were expecting to screen a record 2.9 million people on Sunday, which is the most in the agency's 20-year plus history.

It also surpasses the record set last June 30.

The Federal Aviation Administration said nearly 45,000 flights were booked for Sunday with the rush expected to stretch into Monday.

Sunday was a rainy travel day at BWI. There were some delays.

"I don't have any concerns with going through security," Kim said.

The same was the case for travelers who just arrived to BWI.

"Once I got there, I was truly amazed I was able to get through just like that," said Laura Parker, from Parkville.

"The traveling went actually really smooth for us both, going out and coming back here," added Daniel Rossi, from Federal Hill.

According to AAA, most Thanksgiving travelers will be driving home from their destination, which is about 50 million people.