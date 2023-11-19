Transportation officials prepare for hectic holiday travel week

BALTIMORE - Tens of millions of people across the country will hit the roads and take to the skies this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, most of them are not expected to leave until Tuesday or Wednesday.

According to AAA, 55 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is up two percent from last year. A small portion of those travelers will be going by airplane.

"Nearly 4.7 million Americans will be flying to their holiday destinations," said Ragina Ali, from AAA. "That's an increase of more than 6 1/2 compared to last year."

Ali says more and more people are getting a head start on their travel by leaving earlier. Still, the busiest travel day remains to be the day before Thanksgiving.

At BWI on Sunday, not many people were traveling for the holiday just yet.

"I hope all of the airports are prepared for the onslaught of travelers that are coming," said Nigeria House, from Baltimore. "Hopefully nothing crazy, that everybody just has a nice speedy quick arrival."

AAA says it will put out an updated travel report Monday, which include numbers specifically for how many Marylanders will be traveling over the holiday.