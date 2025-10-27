Harford County parent voices concerns about transgender students using locker rooms

A Harford County mother is speaking out about transgender boys having access to the same middle school locker room as her son, and plans to voice her concerns at a school board meeting on Monday.

Kimberly Keckler, mother of a 7th grader at Southampton Middle School in Bel Air, is calling on other concerned students and parents to do the same.

"We are not against the transgender community. We are just advocating for our kids for their right to privacy as well," said Keckler.

Keckler said her son came home from school Tuesday upset about the situation.

"He's 12. He's going through the changes," she said. "He has a hard time taking his shirt off in front of me or at the pool. So to be forced to take off not just his shirt but now his pants to change, I think anybody in their right mind would be uncomfortable as well."

She said her son told her there's a private changing area in the back of the locker room, but the two students must walk past the general area to get to it.

"Put in some type of barrier, whether it be a curtain. Give them a separate entrance," she said.

WJZ has reached out to Freestate Justice and Baltimore Safe Haven for comment on these concerns, but has not yet heard back.

Southampton principal reportedly unresponsive to concerns

Keckler said the school principal was not responsive to her concerns.

The school declined to comment on the specific incident, but told WJZ in a statement, "Harford County Public Schools follows all federal and state laws, as well as guidance from the Maryland State Department of Education, to ensure every student has access to a safe and supportive learning environment."

According to the Maryland Department of Education website, schools must "provide access to the locker room that corresponds to the student's gender identity," and "provide the option to use a safe and non-stigmatizing private alternative space for any student who is uncomfortable using shared facilities."

Keckler said it's also on the administration to make sure that all students feel comfortable at school.

"I understand that the transgender community deserves their privacy. I don't dispute that, I wholeheartedly agree with it. But so do biological males and biological females; they deserve that privacy as well," said Keckler.