Tractor trailer crash closes lanes on Bay Bridge overnight

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge prompted closures overnight, but all lanes reopened before 6 a.m., Maryland transportation officials said Wednesday morning.

It remains unclear when the crash happened, but the Maryland Department of Transportation said the scene was active as early as 4:40 a.m.

The crash happened on the eastbound span of the highly-trafficked bridge, closing all lanes for at least an hour. The westbound span was closed but quickly reopened.

The eastbound lanes reopened around 5:45 a.m. but left heavy traffic in its wake.

REOPENED: Both lanes of eastbound Bay Bridge. 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) May 24, 2023

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the crash remains unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.