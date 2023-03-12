Watch CBS News
Towson's journey to Women's NCAA Tournament ends with loss to Monmouth in CAA Finals

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - Towson's run to the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament fell one game short.

The Tigers lost to Monmouth, 80-55, Sunday afternoon in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game.

 Monmouth (18-15) will represent the conference in the WNCAA Tournament, which will be selected Sunday evening.

Towson (21-11) will await word on its potential bid to the WNIT.

Monmouth led Towson, 22-14, after one quarter, and, 44-34, at halftime. The Tigers were then outscored, 36-21, in the second half.

Alexia Nelson scored 13 points to lead Towson, while Kylie Kornegay-Lucas chipped in 12 and Patricia Anumgba added 11.

Towson was outrebounded, 40-26.

March 12, 2023

