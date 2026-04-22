Former student blocked from suing Towson University over 2021 shooting, Maryland Supreme Court rules

Maryland's Supreme Court has ruled that a former student cannot sue Towson University after she was injured during a shooting on campus in 2021. In their opinion, the justices decided they should not have taken up the appeal.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Catherine Torney, who was injured along with two other people during the shooting at a non-sanctioned gathering in the university's Freedom Square. The two other victims were not students.

WJZ has reached out to Towson University leaders for comment.

Lawsuit over 2021 shooting

Torney sued the school in 2023, according to The Baltimore Banner, but a Baltimore County Circuit Court judge threw out the case. Torney appealed, eventually landing the case in Maryland's highest court.

In her lawsuit, Torney claimed the risk of gun violence was foreseeable. The Maryland Attorney General argued that Torney was "shot by an unknown assailant at a boisterous, unsanctioned social gathering."

According to court documents, there was no violence at the event or reports of armed individuals before the shooting occurred.

Charges dropped

A 19-year-old man was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault. However, most of the charges were later dropped, and he was released from custody after it was determined that he was not the shooter.

The initial suspect was then considered a victim in the case as he was also shot during the incident. He was carried from the scene and found with a gunshot wound shortly after.

"They knew he was shot. They thought it was self-inflicted," his attorney, Gary Bernstein, said.

While surveillance video captured the scene, the shooting was not captured on camera, according to court documents.

Campus officer suspended

According to court documents, campus police officers decided not to shut down the unsanctioned party.

After the shooting, a veteran officer was suspended pending an investigation. At the time, the Towson University Police Union said former President Kim Schatzel was placing undue blame on police.

A spokesperson for the union said the officer was being used as a scapegoat.

University leaders at the time declined to share updates with WJZ on the investigation.