The Towson University marching band beat out hundreds of applicants nationwide to earn a spot performing at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The university's marching band learned they were chosen following the band's homecoming performance on Saturday afternoon, during Towson's football game against Hampton University.

"This is an extraordinary achievement for our students, directors and the entire Towson University community," said Mark Ginsberg, the university's president, in a statement. "Being selected for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is recognition of years of hard work, artistic excellence and dedication."

The last time the university's marching band performed at the world-famous parade was 2009.

This story by Ellie Wolfe continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Towson University marching band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade