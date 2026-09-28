Towson University classes continue after shooting near campus leaves man critically injured

Classes are operating as normal at Towson University Monday after a shooting at an apartment complex across the street from campus sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital.

The victim, who is not a Towson University student, is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Shots were fired just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Cardiff Hall Apartments on York Road, which prompted a campus-wide shelter-in-place at nearby Towson University.

A source close to the investigation told WJZ the shooting was isolated and is believed to be drug-related.

The 18-year-old was shot in the parking lot before driving away. He later crashed near Campus View Drive and the entrance to Sheppard Pratt, where he got out of the car and collapsed, according to the source.

According to dispatch audio, neighbors at the apartment complex heard as many as six shots and saw people and cars fleeing the scene. Shell casings were also found in the parking lot, according to the recording.

"We heard two go off, and then we saw a guy run to the right side of the complex, and then we saw two cars go this way too," Christina Hewitt, a Towson University junior and resident of the apartment complex, said. "I'm a little uneasy, but I don't feel unsafe because campus has always been safe."

Towson students react to shooting: "It was extremely scary"

After hearing the gunshots, some residents hid inside their apartments, including Lauryn Wilson. She said she went into an interior closet and called her family.

"It was extremely scary because I had no idea what was happening," Wilson, a Towson University freshman and resident of the complex, said. "Then I thought it must be crazy because, like, that stuff doesn't really happen here. Then I heard helicopters and sirens, and then, like, I got really scared."

A photo obtained by WJZ shows several people in handcuffs in the apartment complex parking lot. Seventeen people were detained by police, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

A photo obtained by WJZ shows several people in handcuffs in the apartment complex parking lot. Seventeen people were detained by police, according to a source with knowledge of the case. Contributed photo

Some residents were unable to get into their apartments for hours as police searched a building in the complex.

"A unit was cleared in the 8000 block of York Road to determine that a suspect wasn't there," Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin told reporters Sunday night.

Towson University issued a shelter-in-place order for several hours Sunday night.

Baltimore County Police said the shooting and the 18-year-old victim were not connected to Towson University. The university confirmed the victim is not a student.

The alert sent to students said, "This is not a drill," and instructed students on campus to close and lock their windows and doors.

"Report anything unusual to the police," the alert said. "Await further direction from local authorities."

Students said they are worried because the shooting happened so close to where they live.

"My roommate's talking about possibly even moving out, so I don't really know what is going to happen with that if I have to look for alternative housing," Ana Leis, a Towson University junior, said. "We need to do something differently, and there needs to be more protection for the students and for this complex as well."

Students said they want more security at the complex, including cameras, as well as additional support from the university.

"Just a little [on] edge being here today and walking around," Anna Seufert, a Towson University sophomore, said. "Keeping my wits about me extra, of course."

Towson apartment complex responds

Continental Realty Corporation, which owns the apartment complex, said in a statement that it is working with police.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Baltimore County Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We remain in constant communication with law enforcement officials who have advised us that the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available."

Towson University back on schedule

Towson University said classes were operating as scheduled Monday and asked faculty to give students directly impacted by the shooting additional flexibility. The university said its counseling center is available to impacted students.

Wilson said she would like to see more support from the university.

"I just woke up and acted like nothing happened, and it was really hard to sleep because something happened. I wish there was more support and more efforts put in," Wilson said.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the shooting in the area of the Cardiff Hall Apartments in the 8000 block of York Road.

As of Sunday, police said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.