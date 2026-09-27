Shooting near Towson University prompts campus-wide shelter-in-place order

A shooting near Towson University prompted a campus-wide shelter-in-place order Sunday evening.

The alert said, "This is not a drill," and instructed students on campus to close and lock windows and doors.

"Report anything unusual to the police," the alert said. "Await further direction from local authorities."

Police are investigating at Cardiff Hall Apartments in the 8000 block of York Road near campus. Police said a male was taken to the hospital.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area so officers can "safely resolve this incident."

No other information was immediately available.

CBS News Baltimore has a crew headed to the scene for more information.