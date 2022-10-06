Towson Social Security Office moving locations

BALTIMORE - The Towson Social Security Office is moving to a new location.

The office will relocate to its new location at 1220 East Joppa Road, Building B, Suite 320, Towson, MD on Monday, October 17. Business operations at 28 Alleghany Avenue, 4th Floor in Towson will end after close of business on Friday, October 14.

Social Security office hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday.