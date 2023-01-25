Towson lacrosse looking forward to bounce-back season

BALTIMORE - The college lacrosse season gets rolling in just over a week.

Maryland will open as the reigning national champ.

But, a number of local teams play their first warm-up games this weekend in preparation for their season.

It seems early for lacrosse but they've been practicing for a few weeks now.

The Towson Tigers are eager to get back to action after a losing record last year.

Preparation has included some cold morning workouts at Unitas Stadium.

They are looking forward to some game action, starting with an exhibition match at Bucknell on Saturday.

"It's definitely exciting to go against somebody else," Towson defender Reagan McNemar said. We have been going up against each other pretty much all winter. It's exciting and fun to think about going against somebody else in a different color jersey."

"It is different scrimmage-wise, you are going up against someone else so you see guys seem to get a little bit more locked in," Towson midfielder Kyle Berkeley said. "The thing is, you try to stay locked in and take the same approach to each practice that you would to every game."

The Tigers regular-season opener is February 11 in Emmitsburg against Mount Saint Mary's.

Towson finished 7-9 last season.