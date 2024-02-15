Towson knocks off William & Mary 61-52

Watch CBS News
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Christian May's 15 points helped Towson defeat William & Mary 61-52 on Thursday night.

May shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (16-10, 9-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 11 points while going 4 of 9 and 3 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Tomiwa Sulaiman had 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Trey Moss led the Tribe (8-18, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Gabe Dorsey added 15 points and two steals for William & Mary. In addition, Matteus Case had nine points.

