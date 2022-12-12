Watch CBS News
Towson hires West Florida's Pete Shinnick as football coach

/ AP

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson hired Pete Shinnick as its new football coach on Sunday.

The Baltimore native returns to Maryland after leading West Florida to a Division II national championship in 2019 and playoff appearances in four of the last five seasons played.

Shinnick is 159-67 as a college head coach at West Florida, UNC Pembroke and Azusa Pacific. He signed a five-year contract.

Shinnick takes over for Rob Ambrose, who went 76-76 in 13 seasons. Towson reached the FCS title game in 2013 and also appeared in the playoffs in 2011 and 2018 under Ambrose.

