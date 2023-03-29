Towson gymnastics ready for the NCAA regionals

BALTIMORE -- March Madness in college gymnastics. WJZ was with the Towson University women as they prepare for the NCAAs - one of 36 teams to qualify and it's their third straight year in the competition for a national title.

Towson qualified this year by winning their conference, a first for the program, something that gives them a boost headed to the big stage.

"Everyone is excited and still has a lot of energy," said gymnast Lauren Keener. " [We're] hoping to do just as good as we did at the last meet and probably even better, and hopefully we can make it even further than we have in the past"

"We are more confident this year than we have ever been," said gymnast Cami Vitoff. "As far as we can make the next round as we can go further. I think that aspect is different than in the past years when we were just grateful to get to regionals.

Towson competes in the NCAA regionals in Pittsburgh starting on Thursday. We'll feature the team in a special in-depth story on their camaraderie and team chemistry on Friday.