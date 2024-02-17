Towson falls to Hampton, 67-61
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 19 points apiece to help Hampton defeat Towson 67-61 on Saturday.
Nesbitt added seven rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (6-21, 1-13 Coastal Athletic Association). shot 8 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Ja'Von Benson finished with nine points, while adding six rebounds and five blocks.
Charles Thompson led the way for the Tigers (16-11, 9-5) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Towson also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Christian May. In addition, Tomiwa Sulaiman finished with seven points.
