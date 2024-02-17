Watch CBS News
Sports

Towson falls to Hampton, 67-61

/ AP

Kelsey Kushner has your Saturday news update (2/17/2024)
Kelsey Kushner has your Saturday news update (2/17/2024) 02:25

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 19 points apiece to help Hampton defeat Towson 67-61 on Saturday.

Nesbitt added seven rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (6-21, 1-13 Coastal Athletic Association). shot 8 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Ja'Von Benson finished with nine points, while adding six rebounds and five blocks.

Charles Thompson led the way for the Tigers (16-11, 9-5) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Towson also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Christian May. In addition, Tomiwa Sulaiman finished with seven points.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 8:34 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.