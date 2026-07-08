Another Baltimore City pool temporarily closed after reported vandalism

Another Baltimore City pool is temporarily closed after being vandalized, according to the Baltimore City Rec. and Parks.

The public was notified on social media on Sunday, July 5, that both pools at the Towanda Recreation Center in Northwest Baltimore would be closed to allow crews to clean up.

Towanda Recreation Center is one of several pools in the city that have reportedly been vandalized this summer

Trash, rocks, and glass were found in the pool

Pool employees said there was all kinds of trash, glass, rocks, and even a few pairs of socks in the pool on Sunday.

"We have some older kids, and they were disappointed that they couldn't swim in the big kids' side," said swimmer Sadeeka Kukoyi. "And especially on those hot days, it gets super crowded, so we want space for everybody."

Swimmers say they're frustrated that the pool has been closed all week due to the latest act of vandalism in the city.

"We would have loved to be inside the bigger pool, but it's pretty bad that they would vandalize the pool like that," said Alasia Riggins, who brought her baby to the pool.

Several Baltimore pools were vandalized this summer

The vandalism at Towanda Recreation Center was the latest of several incidents at city pools this summer.

Baltimore Police say they've responded to 12 calls for service at seven different city pools over the last couple of months, both for trespassing and vandalism.

Last month, vandalism was reported at Patterson Park Pool, where trash and feces were found in the pool, and graffiti was on the walls.

A couple of weeks ago, the pool at Walter P. Carter was closed and drained because glass was thrown in the water.

"You should feel bad about ruining these kids time. Only really kids come here to play," Riggins said.

"I'm very disappointed because these are some of the good spaces that we have, and the kids deserve a safe space to play and swim and have fun and swim, and it's summer so this is the best place for them to be out," Kukoyi said.

In a statement, Baltimore Rec and Parks says they take these vandalisms very seriously, adding, "This summer, we've added enhanced security measures, including cameras and off-hours security personnel at specific sites. We ask all community members to be our partners. If you see suspicious activity at a closed pool, please call 911 immediately."