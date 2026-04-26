Passenger seriously injured after tour bus overturns on Baltimore-Washington Parkway with dozens on board

A passenger was seriously injured after a tour bus overturned on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to U.S. Park Police.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of an overturned bus carrying around 40 passengers. It was traveling southbound on the parkway, south of Route 198. One passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes have since been reopened. An investigation into the incident is ongoing