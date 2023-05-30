Timonium man killed in I-695 crash near Dundalk

BALTIMORE -- A man from Timonium died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash that shut down the I-695 inner loop in Baltimore County for hours, police said.

All lanes were closed at the inner loop past Cove Road exit 41 from around 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Investigators believe the truck 59-year-old Stephen Richard Becker was driving traveled off the road and struck a tree. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.