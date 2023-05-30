Watch CBS News
Local News

Timonium man killed in I-695 crash near Dundalk

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE --  A man from Timonium died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash that shut down the I-695 inner loop in Baltimore County for hours, police said. 

All lanes were closed at the inner loop past Cove Road exit 41 from around 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. 

Investigators believe the truck 59-year-old Stephen Richard Becker was driving traveled off the road and struck a tree. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 12:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.