Three wanted for ATM thefts in Anne Arundel Co.

Three wanted for attempted ATM thefts in Linthicum

Three wanted for attempted ATM thefts in Linthicum

Three wanted for attempted ATM thefts in Linthicum

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for three people who attempted to steal an ATM from outside of Green Point Wellness in Linthicum Monday morning.

Officers said an ATM fell off a truck as they were getting away at the intersection of Elkridge Landing Road and Nursery Road around 5 a.m.

Police said evidence shows that three people dislodged an ATM by striking it with a pickup truck, and then the ATM was loaded into the back of the truck.

As the three men wearing black clothing and ski masks took off, the ATM fell off the truck.

Police said the ATM was originally free-standing at the side of the Green Point Wellness.

It didn't appear any cash was taken from the machine.