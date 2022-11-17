Three teens hurt in Aberdeen shooting, girl in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers, two boys and a girl, were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Aberdeen, police said. The girl is in critical condition

Officers responded at 8:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Stevens Circle, where they found a 17-year-old girl from Elkton who was shot in the head, and a 17-year-old boy from Aberdeen who was shot multiple times.

Both were airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Aberdeen Police said they learned that the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4400 block of Old Philadelphia Road for another 17-year-old boy who had been shot. Police learned he was shot at Stevens Circle as well.

Both of the boys are in stable condition, while the girl is fighting for her life.

Police said there was "a large exchange of gunfire," and investigators are trying to learn how many people were involved. Police said there are no confirmed suspects, but that leads are being followed.

Aberdeen police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 410-272-2121 and speak to Detective Soto.