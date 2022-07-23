Three teens shot in Southeast Baltimore Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers were shot in Southeast Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old girl were shot in the 600 block of North Potomac Street around 1:10 a.m., police said.

Officers on patrol in the area learned of the shooting via the police department's ShotSpotter system, which alerts officers to the sound of gunfire, according to authorities.

Ambulances took the teenagers to a local hospital so that medical personnel could tend to their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2422.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.