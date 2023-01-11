Three minors - including 13-year-old - arrested in Charles County for thefts of three cars

BALTIMORE - Three minors, including a 13-year-old, were arrested for thefts of three cars in Charles County, according to deputies.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. on Jan. 8 to the area of Shirley Boulevard where five cars sped off together.

One of those cars matched the description of a car that had been reported stolen.

With the help of officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office K9 unit and the La Plata Police Department, three out of the five cars were eventually stopped and the drivers and a passenger were apprehended.

The two other cars took off and the drivers have not yet been located.

A computer check revealed all three cars had been stolen – one from Washington, D.C., another from Prince George's County and one from Charles County.

The drivers of the stolen cars were minors, including a 13-year-old male and two 17-year-old males.

The minors were charged on a juvenile offense report with several counts of motor vehicle theft and theft and released to their parents.

The passenger in one of the cars was identified as Tyrell Rashad White, 18, of Washington, D.C.

He was charged with several counts of theft and motor vehicle theft.

On January 8, White was released by a district court commissioner on an unsecured $3,000 bond with no other conditions other than to appear in court and not engage in further criminal activity.