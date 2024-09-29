Four arrested, including three minors, after string of Highlandtown robberies

BALTIMORE -- Four people, including three minors, were arrested after a rash of unarmed robberies largely targeting businesses in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood on Friday.

Baltimore Police Department said three 14-year-old girls and a 19-year-old woman face charges in connection to the incidents.

Officers said at least six different businesses, including a mattress sale business, Cricket, Walgreens and La Sirenita Mexican Restaurant, reported unarmed robberies involving a group of minors on Eastern Avenue between Haven and Conkling streets.

Police said the 19-year-old was booked into jail. The three minors were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center to be processed, however, it's unclear whether the trio remains in custody.

The sequence

The first report was documented just after 5 p.m. when officers responded to a business where the suspects were accused of physically assaulting employees of the establishment and stealing money from the cash register.

The group robbed or attempted to rob other area businesses or people until about 10 p.m. when police in the area found the suspects and took the four into custody, according to the department.

"That's a big price"

The manager of a mattress sales business said their store was targeted in this latest string of robberies, however, no cash was kept at the store.

"Do you feel like it's hurting business?," WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez asked the business owner.

"Yes, it is," the owner said. "You're working hard to open the business and the rent here is very high, especially if they rob you and steal your money, that's a big price and they're kids."