Vic Carter has your Monday evening news update (2/19/2024)

BALTIMORE - Three people were hospitalized after they were stabbed Monday afternoon in north Baltimore.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue.

The three victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.