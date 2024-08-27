Three Baltimore City schools dismissing early Wednesday due to "high temperatures and mechanical issues"

Maryland temps to soar near 100 on Wednesday

BALTIMORE --Three Baltimore City schools will be dismissing three hours early on Wednesday because of high temperatures and "mechanical issues," according to the Baltimore City Public Schools.

Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Pimlico Middle/Elementary School and Arlington Elementary School will send their students home early with temperatures expected to reach near 100 degrees.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team says heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees in many locations, peaking at 105 to 107 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Important Schedule Update: Due to forecasted high temperatures and mechanical issues impacting these three schools, Sinclair Lane, Pimlico, and Arlington will release 3 hours early tomorrow. Lunch will be provided. pic.twitter.com/iGu7ebeex3 — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) August 27, 2024

A First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday because of the potentially dangerous heat. A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been declared for Baltimore City.

"With the anticipated high-temperature tomorrow, I am issuing a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert," said Mary Beth Haller, Interim Commissioner of Health. "I urge residents—especially older adults, young children, people with pre-existing health conditions, first responders, and frontline workers —to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and seek relief in shaded or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible."