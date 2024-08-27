Maryland Weather: Alert Day for High Heat Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Summertime returns in full force on Wednesday, bringing significant heat across the region. A WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the expected extreme heat.

Overnight, mostly clear skies and humid conditions are expected, with low temperatures falling into the 60s and 70s. On Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will prevail, and temperatures are forecasted to soar well into the 90s during the afternoon. Some areas may even reach 100 degrees. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees in many locations, peaking at 105 to 107 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

By late Wednesday evening into the night, a cold front will move southward from Pennsylvania. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of this front, potentially extending into the central and northern parts of the state after dark. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Maryland, particularly near the Pennsylvania border, under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible with any storms that develop, along with concerns of locally heavy rainfall.

After a hot afternoon on Wednesday, nighttime temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s. The cold front is expected to move south through the region by Thursday morning, bringing a lingering chance for showers. The best chance for rain on Thursday will likely be south of Route 50, across Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore, where a few scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy, with noticeably cooler temperatures and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Even cooler weather is anticipated on Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 80 degrees. The front will start lifting back north as a warm front on Saturday, increasing rain chances for the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s and a return to higher humidity.

Rain chances will continue into Sunday as the main portion of upper-level energy moves through the Great Lakes and the Northeast U.S., maintaining an unsettled weather pattern. However, Labor Day is expected to be dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures. Highs on Labor Day will reach the lower 80s, with lows by Monday night dropping into the 50s.

The weather for most of next week looks excellent. From Tuesday through Thursday, sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s are forecasted, with low temperatures at night dropping into the 50s—a preview of fall weather.