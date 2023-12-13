Thousands of quarters could help solve 1994 cold case murder in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Thousands of quarters might be the answer in solving a 29-year-old cold case murder.

On December 12, 1994, Baltimore County detectives responded to the 1500 block of Caton Center Drive, in Halethorpe, where they found George King, 45, fatally shot outside of a business.

He was shot in the head during a robbery and left out of Prestige Messenger Service, where he was an overnight dispatcher.

Police say they have no suspects or motive, except for a few pieces of evidence.

The unknown suspects stole several cases filled with thousands of dollars of coins from local pay phones.

Each case either, black, brown or gray weighed about 65 pounds.

Five boxes were found in the Woodberry neighborhood in Baltimore City shortly after the crime, but several are still missing.

Police believe someone may know where they are.

Mary Melber, King's niece, is calling for someone to speak up about the nearly three-decade murder.

"You've been carrying this burden for 29 years," Melber said. "My family understands the burden you're carrying because we're carrying a part of it as well. Someone needs to dig down into their heart and soul and make the right decision."

Melber told WJZ that her family's life was shattered after homicide detectives found her uncle's body behind a dumpster in the parking lot.

"Does this really happen to a middle-class family? You know, a Baltimore family, I just, it was just a total state of shock," Melber said.

Melber said she remembers her Uncle George vividly.

"We were always together, always together," Melber said. "As a matter of fact, he was the man who gave me away at my wedding."

Anyone who has information related to King's murder or the missing coins is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-3943.

Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or through the MCS website.