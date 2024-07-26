Thousands gather to celebrate life of Khyree Jackson and others killed in fatal car crash

BALTIMORE -- Thousands gathered at the Glenarden Baptist Church in Prince George's County Friday to honor two of the three lives taken in a deadly crash that killed Khyree Jackson and Isaiah Hazel on July 6.

"These two young men, they were outstanding - to be around them at the same time, you get a feeling inside as a coach that you can never lose" Khyree and Isaiah's former high school coach said.

The loss of the two young men was felt deeply by many who knew them, from family to former coaches and former teachers.

"If you're not what you say you are, he's not going to listen to you, he's not going to feel you… as I go through my career and my journey your son is with me every step of the way," Jackson's former college coach said to the family.

"Khyree's personality is like he is the best at everything," said Jackson's high school coach.

"That's my grandson and all I'm going to say to you is, grandson I will see you again," Anthony Jackson, Khyree's grandfather said.

"He would often stop by my classroom for a bottle of water and snack because he was always hungry, but also stay and sought advice for school," Jackson's former teacher said. "He dedicated himself to both his studies and his sport always striving to be the best version of himself."

Meanwhile, an investigate into the crash that killed the trio of friends is ongoing.

Police say it was caused from speed and a possibly drunk driver behind the wheel, leaving nothing but memories of the long lives ahead for the men.