Thompson 's 20 lead Towson over Northeastern 72-63

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson scored 20 points as Towson beat Northeastern 72-63 on Thursday night.

Thompson added seven rebounds for the Tigers (15-7, 7-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nicolas Timberlake scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Cameron Holden recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Coleman Stucke finished with 19 points for the Huskies (8-12, 4-5). Jahmyl Telfort added 18 points for Northeastern. In addition, Chris Doherty finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Towson hosts William & Mary and Northeastern travels to play Delaware.

