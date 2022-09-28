Watch CBS News
There's a new area code coming to Maryland: 227

BALTIMORE -- Parts of Maryland will see a new area code starting in 2023: 227.

The Maryland Public Service Commission said the new code is needed to address the dwindling supply of available phone numbers with a 240 or 301 area code.

Residents and businesses in Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington counties are impacted by the change, as are some areas in Frederick, Howard, Carroll, and Anne Arundel counties.

The commission said the supply of 240 and 301 numbers is expected to run out by the second quarter of 2023. Until that happens, no new numbers with a 227 area code will be issued.

There won't be any changes to the process for dialing a 10-digit phone number as a result of the change.

Residents in the impacted counties are advised to make sure all the numbers stored in their devices have area codes and that services such as medical alert systems, security systems and security gates recognize the new 227 code as a valid phone number.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

